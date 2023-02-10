AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

