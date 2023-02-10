Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

ALLY opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

