Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,882.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,998 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,610.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,300.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,945.2% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

