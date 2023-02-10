Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,664.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

