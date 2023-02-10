Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,730.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805,612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

