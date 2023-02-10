Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 4.4 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

