Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Down to $108.04

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.04, but opened at $102.69. Alphabet shares last traded at $101.19, with a volume of 13,130,242 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 3,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Alphabet by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,239,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,386 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

