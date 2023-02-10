Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.9 %

ALTG stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.60. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

