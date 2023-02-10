Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

