AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Stories

