Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.44. Amcor shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,086,530 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

