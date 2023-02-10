Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Amdocs by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $95.40 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.