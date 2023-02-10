American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,666.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.