American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

