American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 250.3% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 550,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 192,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.6 %

American Vanguard stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.92.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.