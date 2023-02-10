Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 772,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 481,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 466,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.