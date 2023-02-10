Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently:

2/9/2023 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/17/2023 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00.

12/13/2022 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SunPower by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 164,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

