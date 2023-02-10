Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.