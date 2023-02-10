Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 917,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

