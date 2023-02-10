Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

