Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43,407 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,239,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $171,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

