Argus Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE:TT opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

