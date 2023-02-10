Arjuna Capital Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

