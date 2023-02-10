Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

