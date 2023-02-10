Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Down to $135.65

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.65, but opened at $131.00. Assurant shares last traded at $130.83, with a volume of 50,881 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.