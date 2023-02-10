Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

