Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE AVNS opened at $30.44 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

