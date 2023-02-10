B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 174,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 304.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 190,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

