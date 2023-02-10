BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.25.

Shares of BAESY opened at $41.36 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

