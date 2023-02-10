Barclays Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.