Barclays PLC Acquires 47,025 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 2,070.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 414,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

