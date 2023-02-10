Barclays PLC Acquires 586 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.