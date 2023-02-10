Barclays PLC Acquires 8,012 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

