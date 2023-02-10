Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 1,189.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.28 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.74.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

