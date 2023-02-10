Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

