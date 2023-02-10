Barclays PLC Buys 10,425 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

AVNT stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

