Barclays PLC Buys 15,204 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

