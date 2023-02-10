Barclays PLC Buys 38,796 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

