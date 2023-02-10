Barclays PLC Buys 550 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,961,000 after acquiring an additional 197,242 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.