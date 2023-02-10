Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $832.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

