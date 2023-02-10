Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 31.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weis Markets by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $83.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

