Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,156 shares of company stock worth $587,894 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.