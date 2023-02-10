Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

