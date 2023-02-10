Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.78 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $677.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

