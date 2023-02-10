Barclays PLC Has $761,000 Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

