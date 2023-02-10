Barclays PLC Has $761,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.