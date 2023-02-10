Barclays PLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $44.59 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

