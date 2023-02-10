Barclays PLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.24 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

