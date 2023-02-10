Barclays PLC Has $776,000 Stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 252.53 and a beta of 0.55. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.