Barclays PLC Has $784,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.